Missing Kansas woman found in Texas after she and a man dragged an officer, cops say

Almost one month ago, Shaila Schlenz was reported missing in Liberal, Kansas.
The woman, in her 20s, had last been seen on July 5, 2018, the Liberal Police Department posted.
Now, a few weeks later, the Kansas woman has been found “and she is safe,” the department said on Facebook.
She was also arrested and booked into jail, KFDA reported.
Schlenz was found after police officers in Amarillo, Texas, responded to a “suspicion call” at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Amarillo Police Department said in a news release.
When officers arrived, they saw both Schlenz and a man in a stolen car from Kansas. Both she and the man, 26-year-old Charles Abdnor, gave fake names to police, the statement said.
When officers “attempted to remove” Abdnor from the car “so that he could be fully identified,” he accelerated while one of the officers was holding onto him, according to the statement.
The officer was dragged by the car and he fell to the ground, police said. He received minor injuries.
Both Schlenz and Abdnor drove away, police said, and officers found the abandoned car in another neighborhood.
Schlenz was then found in a backyard and taken into custody, and Abdnor was “pursued” and also arrested, police said.
Schlenz was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Abdnor was arrested for two warrants out of Kansas, aggravated assault against a public servant, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
They were both booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
