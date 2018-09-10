Pedestrian struck and killed in street, Wichita police say

A 42-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in the street, Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department said during Monday’s new briefing.
The man, Jason Murphy, was walking in the 5900 block of North Meridian at about 9 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a 2000 blue Ford Escort driven by a 21-year-old man, Davidson said. The driver was heading north on Meridian.
Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene, Davidson said, and he may have been under the influence of alcohol.
This is the 19th fatal crash in Wichita this year. It is still under investigation.
