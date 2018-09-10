File photo
File photo

Crime & Courts

North-side QuikTrip robbed, Wichita police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

September 10, 2018 10:56 AM

Two men robbed a QuikTrip in north Wichita and took tobacco products before they left, Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department said during Monday’s news briefing.

At about 12:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the robbery at the QuikTrip in the 600 block of West 21st Street, at Arkansas. When police arrived, a 23-year-old employee said two men entered the convenience store.

One of the men “indicated that he had a gun,” Davidson said, and the other man started taking tobacco products from QuikTrip. The men then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Both men were described as black males with a light complexion, about 18 years old, 150 pounds, a slender build and 5-feet-8-inches tall. One of the men had brown curly hair, a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes. The other man had short brown hair, a black sweater, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any additional information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or detectives at 316-268-4407.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

  Comments  