North-side QuikTrip robbed, Wichita police say

Two men robbed a QuikTrip in north Wichita and took tobacco products before they left, Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department said during Monday’s news briefing.
At about 12:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the robbery at the QuikTrip in the 600 block of West 21st Street, at Arkansas. When police arrived, a 23-year-old employee said two men entered the convenience store.
One of the men “indicated that he had a gun,” Davidson said, and the other man started taking tobacco products from QuikTrip. The men then fled on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Both men were described as black males with a light complexion, about 18 years old, 150 pounds, a slender build and 5-feet-8-inches tall. One of the men had brown curly hair, a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes. The other man had short brown hair, a black sweater, blue jeans and black shoes.
If you have any additional information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or detectives at 316-268-4407.
