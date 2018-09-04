Wichita man ran red light in fatal crash, police say

A man was driving under the influence with a suspended license when he ran a red light and crashed into a woman who later died at the hospital, Wichita police say.
At around 3 p.m. on Monday a 34-year-old man ran a red light and crashed into a woman’s car as she went through the intersection at 31st Street South and McLean, Officer Charley Davidson said.
The crash “pinned” the woman in her vehicle, and the man fled the scene on foot, police said.
Police identified the woman in the crash as 56-year-old Marsha Oglesby of Wichita.
The male driver was identified as 34-year-old Monty Ray Carpenter Jr. He was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and other charges related to the crash.
