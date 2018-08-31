Dead man found in truck outside house in north Wichita, police say

A man was found dead in a truck outside a house in north Wichita on Friday afternoon, police said.
At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Wichita police responded to a welfare check call from a neighbor in the 2400 block of North Coolidge, near 21st and Amidon. When police arrived, they found a man dead inside a red pick-up truck, police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said.
The death is being treated as suspicious, Cruz said.
The area will be closed to traffic for several hours as police continue to investigate the man’s death, Cruz said.
Police are not identifying the man at this time.
This story will be updated as details become available.
