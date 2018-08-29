Three arrested after armed robbery spree in Wichita, police say

Wichita police arrested three men in their mid-20s Wednesday morning after six armed robberies over a three-hour time period, police said.
Between about 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, one to three men approached six people with what was described to police as a handgun, demanding money, jewelry, credit cards and electronics, Officer Charley Davidson said Wednesday.
The robberies happened in the 800 block of East Douglas, 2600 block of South St. Francis, 2800 block of South Emporia, 100 block of North Mosley, 3000 block of East Douglas, and Hydraulic and Kellogg, Davidson said.
A man and woman, who police have not been able to locate, gave police a description of the suspects’ vehicle around 3 a.m. Police located the vehicle around Douglas and Hydraulic and tried to pull it over, Davidson said.
The SUV refused to pull over and led police on a chase to the 2500 block of East Waterman, near Waterman and Grove, Davidson said. A 25-year-old man stopped the SUV and jumped out of the vehicle, leading officers on a short foot pursuit, Davidson said.
The driver and two passengers, ages 25 and 27, were arrested, Davidson said. They had not yet been booked into Sedgwick County Jail at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, he said.
Inside the vehicle, police found a CO2 handgun and property from multiple robberies, Davidson said.
Police described the investigation as still ongoing, as they gather information and track down witnesses, Davidson said.
