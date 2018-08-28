Woman killed, man wounded in central Kansas shooting, officials say

A woman is dead and a man is wounded after a central Kansas shooting, officials said.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around 9:49 a.m. Tuesday reporting a shooting at 519 Seward Ave. in Seward, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in a release.
Authorities found a woman — Adrianne C. Martin, 35, of Seward — with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene, the KBI release said. A man was taken to a hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
The man and woman were acquaintances, the release said.
The investigation by the KBI and Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.
