Farmer finds human skeletal remains while mowing in southeast Kansas, officials say

Officials are working to identify human remains that were found by a farmer in southeast Kansas.
A farmer mowing near 50th and Ford roads in Neosho County found the human skeletal remains on Monday morning, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nichole Hamm said in a release. The KBI assisted the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office with processing and recovering the remains.
The remains were taken to the Shawnee County Coroner’s office for examination, the KBI said, and identification of the remains is pending.
The investigation is being treated as a suspicious death, the KBI said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office or 1-800-KSCRIME.
