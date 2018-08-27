Man tried to steal Parks and Rec tools from city shed at 3 a.m., Wichita police say

Wichita police say an alert citizen who called 911 helped officers catch a burglar suspected of stealing tools from the city.

The person called 911 at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 16 after seeing someone breaking into a City of Wichita Parks and Recreation shed in the 1700 block of South Hydraulic, police said Monday in a Facebook post.

Responding officers found Kyle D. Hughes and arrested him on suspicion of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and trespassing. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Investigators are trying to determine if Hughes is connected to other burglaries, the post said. Police have investigated several burglaries from March to August of city-owned facilities where tools were taken.

“This is a great example of ‘See something, Say something,’” police said in the post. “Thanks to this citizen for calling 9-1-1 when seeing suspicious behavior which led to this arrest.”