Man pleads guilty to abusing 5-month-old pit bull puppy

A Wichita man accused of abusing a pit bull puppy this spring pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty on Friday morning.

Justin McClellan’s girlfriend told police that she caught him having sex with her 5-month-old dog when she came home on May 22. He was arrested and charged with one count of cruelty to animals and one count of domestic violence for allegedly pushing the girlfriend, according to police and court records.

McCllelan, 55, is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 10 before Sedgwick County District Court Judge Bruce Brown.

The puppy, named “Frazier” after a Wichita police officer who helped save him, made a full recovery and is being trained as a therapy dog at local pet rescue shelter Beauties and Beasts.

