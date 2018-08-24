6 in custody following child sex trafficking investigation, police say

Six people were taken into police custody Friday after Wichita police and a federal agency received information from a 15-year-old girl about a possible child sex trafficking operation, police said.
A little after 7 a.m. Friday, the SWAT team arrived in the 2400 block of south St. Clair in southwest Wichita, near Pawnee and Meridian. Wichita police arrested four suspects at that location, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Two people were booked into jail in the case, Davidson said Friday morning.
