Kansas sheriff’s deputy and a former employee under KBI investigation, officials say

A Kansas sheriff’s deputy and a former employee are under state investigation, officials said.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Sheriff Charles Radabaugh asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for assistance with investigating an allegation. Radabaugh and Undersheriff Gary Stephen had become aware of allegations against a former employee a couple of weeks ago.

“They assigned a Deputy to investigate the allegation and within an hour, that Deputy was also implicated in the allegation,” the sheriff’s office said.

That’s when they asked the KBI to take over the investigation. State agents have interviewed witnesses in the northern Kansas county, the Facebook post said.

“Should the allegations prove to be true, appropriate personnel action will be taken and the case will be forwarded to the County Attorney for charges against the individuals,” the post said. “We will update everyone on KBI’s findings, either good or bad, when they complete their investigation.”

A KBI spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.