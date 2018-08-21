First they argued in the Cadillac, then shots were fired, Wichita police say

A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting inside a car that started with an argument between passengers, police say.
The 21-year-old, a 30-year-old man and a woman were in a 2010 Cadillac at around 6 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of East Lincoln when an argument between the 30-year-old and the woman broke out, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday.
The 21-year-old man “intervened,” Davidson said, and the argument escalated to a shooting.
Several shots were fired by the 21-year-old man, Davidson said, hitting the 30-year-old in the head and abdomen.
The 21-year-old fled on foot and was arrested nearby, Davidson said.
The 30-year-old man flagged down a passerby and had that person drive him to an area hospital, Davidson said.
Davidson said the man’s status is not critical at this time and that the shot to the head was not direct. Police are still searching for the woman who fled the vehicle, he said.
