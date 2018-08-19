Bomb threat against Wichita church reported Sunday morning, dispatch supervisor says

A bomb threat against a Wichita church was reported on Sunday morning, a dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The threat to Colonial Heights Assembly of God church was reported at about 10 a.m., the supervisor said. The church is located at 5200 S. Broadway.
The church usually holds a morning worship at 10:30 a.m., according to its website. A spokeswoman with the church said the service was canceled and the building was evacuated.
Police are still investigating at about 12:15 p.m., according to the church spokeswoman.
The Wichita Police Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for updates.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
