Police captain who shoved girl ref during youth basketball game no longer with WPD

A Wichita police captain who was recorded shoving a girl referee during a youth basketball game earlier this year is no longer with the department, officials said.





Capt. Kevin Mears’ employment with the Wichita Police Department ended on Monday, Officer Paul Cruz said. He did not say whether Mears was fired or resigned. Mears had headed the department’s East Patrol bureau.

A judge found Mears guilty last month of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct and sentenced him to six months probation and a $450 fine after the January incident in Augusta.

Craig Carlson — who was not at the youth basketball game — posted a video of the Jan. 13 incident to Facebook.

“This happened today in Augusta Ks... this guy is a Wichita PD officer, who assaulted a 17yr old basketball official during a 5/6th grade game,” he posted. “This is exactly why there is a shortage of officials in sports. This is unacceptable and should be seen and shared.”

The man in the video is seen shoving the referee and taking a boy from one of the teams off the court. He says, “Get out of my way,” as he leaves the court.

“The official that was pushed is my buddy’s daughter and being an official myself, I thought I should share this with all my friends,” Carlson told The Eagle in a Facebook message.

Wichita police on Jan. 16 confirmed the man in the video was an off-duty captain and that he had been placed on paid administrative leave. Police did not identify Mears until Jan. 22 after he had been criminally charged and placed on unpaid leave.