Woman convicted of Wichita high school student’s killing gets prison

A woman convicted of a Wichita high school student’s 2016 killing has been ordered to serve 71 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter and criminal discharge of a firearm, according to Sedgwick County District Court records.

Terasha Diane Presley-Dupree, 20, pleaded guilty in July in the death of 18-year-old Debrylan Bell, who was fatally shot as he sat in his car outside of Woodgate Apartments on Oct. 5, 2016.

Witnesses told authorities they saw then-18-year-old Presley-Dupree and another teen, Dennis Saquan McGaugh III, speeding away from the apartment complex parking lot, near 21st and Oliver, in a black SUV after 20 to 30 rounds were fired into Bell’s car.

Bell was hit at least six times, according to his autopsy report. He was a senior at Wichita North High School at the time.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Sedgwick County District Judge Ben Burgess handed down Presley-Dupree’s sentence Aug. 8 after her attorney argued for leniency. McGaugh also received a 71-month prison sentence in June.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has previously said Bell’s killing was connected to some sort of “dispute among acquaintances” and “was not a random act.” But the exact motivation remains unclear.