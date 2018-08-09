SWAT goes into home near North High after man with gun threatened children, police say

A Wichita police SWAT standoff at a home near North High School on Thursday afternoon ended with a man going to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.
Police were called to a home in 400 block of West Avenue C at around 12:50 p.m. where a man with a handgun was reportedly threatening himself, a woman and the woman’s four children, Officer Charley Davidson said. Police think the man is an ex-boyfriend of the woman, Davidson said.
The woman and children exited the home safely after officers arrived, and a SWAT team was activated to assist in the situation, Davidson said. The house is less than a block from North High School.
Davidson said a SWAT team negotiator was able to communicate with the man, who was barricaded inside the house with a weapon.
About four hours after police were called, an ambulance and its police escort left the scene with sirens blaring.
“When communication broke down, we were able to use technology, and the male was located inside of the home after having caused injury to himself,” Davidson said. “After observing the injuries caused to himself, we were able to immediately go in and provide life-saving treatment to the individual, who has now been taken to an area hospital for medical treatment in serious condition.”
Davidson declined to say what technology showed that the man was injured. He said the injuries were to the man’s arms and neck. He said he didn’t think the injuries were caused by a gun.
Several loud pops were heard in the area during the standoff. Davidson said they were from “our SWAT team using different techniques that they have to try to resolve the situation peacefully.”
No shot were fired during the incident, Davidson said.
Police said they do not know if the man lived at the house. The women and children are doing well, Davidson said.
More information is expected at Friday’s media briefing.
