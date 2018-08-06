Man walked into QuikTrip and pushed employee away from register, Wichita police say

A 27-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after he tried to rob from a QuikTrip convenience store, according to the Wichita Police Department.
At about 1 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the QuikTrip in the 1600 block of South Oliver, Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz said at the Monday news briefing.
Cruz said the 27-year-old man had entered the store, walked behind the counter and pushed the employee away from the cash register that he was using. The 27-year-old then tried to get into the register, Cruz said.
A private security guard approached the would-be robber, but the man then “battered” the security guard, Cruz said. The security guard used pepper spray on the man as officers arrived.
“The suspect continued to be combative,” Cruz said, and resisted arrest.
The 27-year-old was booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of battery and attempted robbery, Cruz said.
