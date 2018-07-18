A Wichita man filed for divorce. His wife took the kids to Russia, prosecutors say

Less than a month after a Wichita man filed for divorce, his pregnant wife took their two children to Russia, officials said. Federal prosecutors now allege the ex-wife has tried to extort money from her former husband.
Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley, 37, a citizen of Russia, was charged with four new counts alleging she made threats to her ex-husband in an attempt to extort money from him, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a release. Mobley was charged in October with international kidnapping after she allegedly took their children to Russia.
Mobley and her second husband were married in Wichita in January 2013, according to Sedgwick County District Court records. The woman’s second child was born later that year.
The husband filed for divorce in March 2014, and Mobley, who was pregnant with the couple’s second child, took the children to Russia in April 2014, court documents state.
The divorce was granted later that year, and her former husband was awarded sole custody of the minor children, court records show.
But Mobley got her own divorce through Russian courts, Kansas court records show. She said in district court documents that she offered to let her ex-husband visit their children in Poland or Lithuania, which she said are “easy to get to.”
The ex-husband flew to Europe to meet his ex-wife and children on the border of Poland and Russia in January 2015, federal prosecutors previously said. But she refused to let him see the children and demanded money.
Mobley said in court documents that their children were able to Skype with her ex-husband until he refused to pay for his ex-wife’s internet service in Russia. Federal prosecutors say she demanded he give her money if he wanted to talk to his children.
If convicted of the kidnapping charge, Mobley faces up to 3 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The new charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.
