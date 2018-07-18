Wichita police seek public’s help identifying armed robber

Wichita police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a liquor store Tuesday night.
A security camera inside the Pawnee Liquor and Smoke Shop in the 600 block of east Pawnee captured the robbery. The suspect, a 6-foot-1 white or hispanic man in his 30s, pulled a handgun on the store clerk and demanded money, a witness told polcie.
The clerk handed over the money, and the suspect ran away, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said Wednesday. No one was injured, Davidson said.
The man captured in security footage has his face covered with a blue bandana.
Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.
