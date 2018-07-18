Wichita police continue search for suspect in possible abduction

Wichita police released an updated photograph Wednesday of a car witnesses say a man forced a woman into after shooting his handgun. Police are investigating the case as a possible abduction.
Witnesses told police that a Hispanic or light-skinned black male fired one shot from a handgun as he forced a white female into a car at around 12:39 p.m. Monday, Officer Paul Cruz said in a release. The car is a dark blue or black four-door Mercedes, police said.
It happened in the 8800 block of East 37th Street North, about halfway between Rock Road and Webb, police said. The car was last seen heading west from 37th and Rock Road.
The female was wearing a white shirt and had blonde hair, police said. The male is about 5-foot-10 and of medium build.
Officer Charley Davidson said police have still not confirmed a person was abducted and is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Wichita police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
