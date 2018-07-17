Harvey County sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of criminal threat

A Harvey County sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of making a criminal threat.
Levi Herring, who has been with the sheriff’s department for two years and worked for the county a total of four years, has been placed on administrative leave, pending the findings of an investigation of the incident, a news release from the Harvey County Sheriff’s Department said.
North Newton police made the arrest.
“My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim,” said North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan in the release. “We will do our due diligence to to continue to investigate this incident and gather more information.” The release does not name a victim.
Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay said in the release that he and the community “expects our deputies to be accountable on and off the clock.”
“I will hold my deputies accountable,” Gay said. “It’s on us to earn the trust of those we are called to protect.”
