Sedgwick pastor arrested on suspicion of child sex crime

A Sedgwick pastor was arrested in Harvey County Friday on suspicion of a child sex crime, according to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Berry, the lead pastor at First Christian Church of Sedgwick, was arrested on suspicion of indecent liberties with a child.
Berry began ministering in Sedgwick in 2015, according to the First Christian Church of Sedgwick website. Before that, he worked in Amoret, Missouri, where he ministered for six years, the site says.
The case has been presented to the Harvey County district attorney, who will decide if he will charge Berry, who is being held on $25,000 bond.
