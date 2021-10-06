Wichita area hosts domestic violence awareness events to help survivors, educate

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Wichita Family Crisis Center is putting together a month full of activities during October to increase awareness, provide resources to victims and help raise money.

“Domestic violence grows when people are silent about it, so it’s really important to prevent domestic violence by talking about it,” said Amy Cox, development director at Wichita Family Crisis Center. “When we talk about it, it empowers others to talk about their experiences.”

The funding will go to help the center provide for their 24/7 help line, emergency shelter, free legal support, medical support and other prevention and support groups.

This year’s national theme of #Every1KnowsSome1, highlights how common domestic violence is, as one in three women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that they know someone who has been impacted by domestic violence,” Cox said. “It’s not always black eyes and broken glass. It’s financial control and leveraging pets or children.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The events begin at 11 a.m. Oct 6 and will continue until Sunday, Oct 17. Here is the list:

Write Messages of Hope — From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at The Hive, 200 N. Broadway, Suite 110. Write messages for survivors and learn about services provided to domestic violence victims.

Purple Mile Awareness Walk — From 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Wichita State University’s Rhatigan Student Center on the east side. Walk in honor of victims of domestic violence, and raise awareness.

Lunch and Learn about Domestic Violence· — Noon on Thursday, Oct. 14, online, learn about domestic violence in the United States. The Zoom presentation, put on by the staff of WFCC’s Cowley County and Wichita offices, is at https://bit.ly/3iAeC8r.

WFCC Domestic Violence Awareness Walk — From noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, in Island Park, at 200 Main Street, in Winfield, Join volunteers for an awareness walk and fundraising event, as well as activities for all ages.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Sundays with Love Domestic Violence Support Event — From 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, at The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. Listen to live music by Rudy Love Jr., participate in sidewalk drawing, and see the silent witness display in support of domestic violence survivors.

The complete list of activities is available on the Wichita Family Crisis Center website: wichitafamilycrisiscenter.org. If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, call 316-267-SAFE.