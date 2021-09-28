Man, teen girl hospitalized after Chevy Cruze hit by semitruck west of Wichita

The Wichita Eagle

Authorities say a 43-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized after their Chevy Cruze collided with a semi Monday afternoon at the 135th Street West and MacArthur intersection.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Blick said the Chevy Cruze was driving south on 135th when it either “failed to stop at the posted stop sign” at the intersection or “failed to yield to the crossing Kenworth” semi and was hit around 2:40 p.m. The semi was driving east on MacArthur at the time.

The 43-year-old man driving the Chevy suffered serious injuries. The girl, in the passenger seat, was hospitalized with critical injuries, Blick said

The 38-year-old woman driving the semi was not hurt.

Blick said Tuesday that the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.