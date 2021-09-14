6 things you need to know about new gas rate increases in Kansas

File photo

Why are gas rates going up?

During the winter storm emergency last February, natural gas prices spiked astronomically to record levels, more than 200 times as high as what we usually pay. This resulted in that one month’s gas cost being as high or higher than what many customers usually pay for a whole year.

How much do I owe?

It depends where you live and from whom you buy your gas. If you have Kansas Gas Service or Black Hills Energy, which almost all Kansans do, the overall damage is somewhere in the range of $600-$750, depending on which payment plan the state approves and how long you’ll be making payments.

I haven’t noticed anything unusual on my gas bill, why not?

That’s because the extraordinary costs were set aside in a special fund until the Kansas Corporation Commission and the utilities could come up with a plan to spread the impact over several years’ worth of bills, recognizing that many Kansans wouldn’t be able to pay the full amount all at once.

What are the various installment plans?

For Kansas Gas Service customers, It could range from $17.51 a month extra on gas bills over three years, to $5.10-$6 a month spread over 10 years. Black Hills has proposed charging an extra $12.23 a month over five years. You may wind up paying more or less if you live in a city with municipal government utilities.

When will we have to start paying higher gas bills?

Last week the KCC decided to leave the investigating to others and focus on plans for the customers to pay the extra gas costs in installments. When that will actually happen hasn’t been determined yet.

Will we ever get that money back?

It depends. If the attorney general or the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission can prove there was illegal price gouging, you might get a refund at some point, but that’s likely years away after lengthy court battles.