Here’s where and what you can drop off in Wichita to help Hurricane Ida victims

Hurricane Ida has ravaged the Gulf Coast, leaving at least five people dead and triggering widespread power outages expected to last for several weeks.

Deanna Irvin, a veteran hurricane volunteer who moved to Wichita from Louisiana 22 years ago, is now collecting donations and rallying volunteers to support relief efforts in her home state.

“The rescue thing is just part of who I am, too, but [it] being Louisiana, it definitely hits a little bit harder,” Irvin said.

She and a convoy of volunteers plan to head south next Wednesday after collecting as many donation items as possible. Several local businesses have already agreed to serve as donation drop off points.

You can also donate financially to the Red Cross here.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Irvin said a wide array of donation items will be accepted, including water bottles, nonperishable food items and other supplies.

“Anything and everything for humans and animals,” she said. “Crates, diapers, baby wipes. There’s not anything that can’t be used. I mean, oil to refill for the generators, gas cans, empty bags, clean medical supplies.

“Even if you have one package of baby wipes, anything will help.”

Drop offs can be made at the east-side Twin Peaks from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at Cana Wine & Cocktails from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Irvin plans to set up a makeshift shelter for pets as they are rescued and returned to their owners.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

She said helpful animal-specific donation items include canned or bagged pet food, leashes, cages, crates and disposable cooking pans that can be used as litter boxes.

Irvin is recruiting other Wichitans to be part of the “second wave” of volunteers on the Gulf Coast.

“When I go, I’m usually a part of the first wave, and we last a good seven to 10 days,” she said. “You can’t sleep and you just can’t go anymore, and that’s when the new, fresh set comes in while the first wave goes back and sleeps for about a week.”