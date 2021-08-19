South Wichita’s new grocery store has a dine-in taqueria, culturally diverse selection

El Mercado Fresco, near Harry and Broadway, features fresh bread and produce, a meat counter and even a dine-in taqueria.

El Mercado Fresco opened Wednesday at 1640 S. Broadway in the former Save A Lot store that closed two years ago.

Store Manager Kriss Hernandez said El Mercado Fresco has a culturally diverse selection of grocery options.

“We have Central American items, Asian produce, Mexican produce — for everybody,” Hernandez said.

All bread in the bakery is homemade, she said, and shoppers are encouraged to stay for a taco and agua fresca at the store’s taqueria.

Curtis Ehrman visited El Mercado Fresco for the first time Thursday and said he was impressed with what he found.

“I’ve been waiting for this store to open because I live close by and it’s hard — I don’t have transportation and it’s in a good location right here,” Ehrman said.

He said he’s glad the former Save A Lot didn’t get replaced with a dollar store.

“They don’t have fresh produce. They don’t have meat like steak or chicken or whatever, stuff like that. It’s mostly frozen food,” Ehrman said.

The only other full-service grocery store in the area is the Walmart at 501 E. Pawnee.

“It’s smaller, closer, plus they have everything you need,” Ehrman said of El Mercado Fresco.

The new store is the Kansas City, Mo.-based chain’s sixth in the region. Owner Eddie Musallet could not be reached for comment Thursday but he told The Eagle last August that he’s eyeing a second Wichita location.

Hernandez, the store manager, confirmed that the chain is still interested in expanding in Wichita.

“We’re working on it right now,” she said.

Hernandez said management is in conversations about purchasing the former northeast Wichita Save A Lot at 2402 E. 13th Street that abruptly closed in July.