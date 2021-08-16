Local

Mechanical issue blamed for Butler County plane crash that hurt Augusta pilot: KHP

A Butler County pilot was hospitalized Sunday after his single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from a local airstrip.

Terry R. Alley, 69, of Augusta, was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries after his 2002 Flying K Sky Raider experienced a mechanical issue after take off, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Alley “attempted to land in a field close by and stalled the plane,” causing it to crash to the ground, the KHP said.

The crash was reported at 4:36 p.m. at 7613 SW. 50th St., or about a half a mile west of southwest Ohio Street and a quarter mile south of southwest 50th Street.

