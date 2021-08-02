Man who drove into pond along K-96 and I-135 suffered medical condition, KHP says

. Wichita Eagle file photo

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man who drove his car off of a highway exit ramp into a pond on Monday afternoon — leading to a harrowing rescue by Good Samaritans who were passing by — got into the crash because he suffered a medical condition, possibly a seizure.

The man, 24-year-old Christopher Lowe of Larned, was attempting to exit northbound I-135 and get onto eastbound K-96 in north Wichita when he suddenly drove off the right side of the road and into a Kansas Department of Transportation fence surrounding a fishing pond, the KHP said in a crash report.

Authorities at the scene told reporters other drivers including an off-duty firefighter saw Lowe’s Pontiac Grand Prix in the water and stopped to free him.

Lowe was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the KHP crash report. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m.