People injured in South Broadway wreck near Kansas Star Casino: official

A few people were hurt in an injury accident Friday morning on South Broadway about three miles north of the Kansas Star Casino, according to a 911 emergency communications supervisor.

The crash was reported at 10:11 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Broadway, near 103rd Street South. Initial triage was one person critically injured and two seriously injured, she said. Photos from the scene appear to show two vehicles involved in the wreck.

This story will be updated.