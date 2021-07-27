Local

Sunday morning drivers could see a short delay on this Wichita highway this weekend

Prepare for rolling road blocks along I-135 in Wichita this weekend.
If you’re planning to travel in north Wichita on Sunday morning, you might get held up for a bit.

Drivers on I-135 near 37th Street North can expect a short stop in all lanes of traffic as workers remove an Evergy power line. The work is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Sunday and will span the highway in that area.

Motorists should be ready for “rolling road blocks” in both directions of I-135, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation news release.

“The operation should be very brief but will affect a number of Sunday morning drivers,” KDOT spokesman Tom Hein said.

Scheduled bridge repairs on northbound I-135 from Kellogg to 17th Street could also slow weekend traffic.

Two ramps will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, KDOT says — but exactly which ones won’t be determined until later in the week.

