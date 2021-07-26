Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrence couple who never made it home from Wichita

Kansas authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a Lawrence couple in their 70s who never made it home after a trip to Wichita.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert on Monday afternoon for 76-year-old Russell “Red” Stevens and his wife, 71-year-old Mina Stevens. The couple is driving a dark blue 2018 Ford Explorer with Kansas license plate 944 HBC, according to a news release.

The Stevenses were supposed to be headed to rural Douglas County, northwest of Lawrence, on Sunday following a trip to Wichita. But they never made it home and have had no contact with their family members for at least a day, the KBI said in the release.

Their whereabouts currently are unknown. Anyone who sees them or knows where they are is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.