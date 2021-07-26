Have you been to a water park in Wichita this summer? We’d like to hear from you

Tanganyika Wildlife Park, which closed its splash park last month, has been cleared to reopen.

The Eagle would like to talk to people who have been to splash parks or water parks in the Wichita area, in light of the recent infection cases at Tanganyika’s splash park.

Some visitors became sick and hospitalized with bacterial infections. The park west of Wichita announced the closing of its splash park on June 19 because of filtration system problems that they were “working diligently to remedy.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said seven cases of Shigella — a bacteria that spreads from person-to-person through exposure to contaminated feces — has been linked to the park.

Additionally, people who attended the splash park have also tested positive for the norovirus, sapovirus and a type of E. coli called enteropathogenic E. coli, the KDHE reported.

The KDHE has launched a second survey to try to get input from people who visited the park between May 28 through June 19.

