911 callers got recording instead of live voice for ‘unknown’ time due to outage: county

Sedgwick County says an outage left 9-1-1 callers hearing a recording instead of talking to a live dispatcher overnight.

“Currently, the length of time that 9-1-1 calls were not getting through to our phone system is unknown,” the county said in a news release Sunday.

Officials blamed the outage on AT&T “doing work on the state system last night which impacted incoming calls,” according to the release. The work also impacted Shawnee County emergency communications, the release says.

Originally, both counties “were told their operations would not be impacted due to redundant circuits serving both 9-1-1 centers,” the release says.

But apparently that didn’t end up being the case.

The county says it received a call on its administrative line about the issue, and when emergency communications staff conducted some tests, they discovered “people were getting recordings when calling 9-1-1 and were not getting through.”

The county didn’t say when it was notified about the issue or how many callers were affected.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee is attempting to obtain more information about the outage from AT&T and other entities, the release says.

“Going forward we will proactively move calls to our internal backup system through the duration of these AT&T maintenance periods,” the release says.

“We will provide an update when we know more about why this occurred, and any other details of this outage.”