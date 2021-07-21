KS governor orders flags lowered after House member representing south Wichita dies

Rep. Ron Howard Kansas Legislature

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags on all state buildings, grounds and other facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Kansas House member who died this week after an illness.

The directive is effective immediately and continues until Rep. Ron Howard’s burial, according to a news release from the governor’s press secretary.

Howard, a Republican who has represented south Wichita and Haysville’s District 98 since 2019, died Tuesday after an unspecified illness that caused him to miss most of the recent legislative session. He returned in the final days of the 2021 session, however, to override Gov. Kelly’s tax plan.

“My thoughts are with Rep. Ron Howard’s wife, Terri, and all of his friends and family during this difficult time,” Kelly said in the news release. “A former Boeing worker and lawn care service owner, Rep. Howard shared a proud, hardworking background with many in his South Wichita and Haysville district. Despite facing difficult health challenges, Rep. Howard’s perseverance demonstrated his strong dedication to those he served.”

Howard narrowly beat incumbent Democrat Steven Crum for the house seat in 2018 and won reelection in 2020. In the 2021 session, Howard served on the veterans and military, social services budget, agriculture and natural resources budget and the local government committees.