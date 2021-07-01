General aviation aircraft lands short of runway at Jabara Airport; minor injuries

The Wichita Eagle

Minor injuries have been reported after a general aviation aircraft apparently crash-landed short of the runway at a northeast Wichita airport.

Airport Police and Fire Chief Roger Xanders said in a tweet at around 7:37 p.m. that a general aviation aircraft landed short of the runway just north of Jabara Airport.

The Wichita Fire Department reported an aircraft down near 53rd Street North and Greenwich Road. The only reported injuries were minor, and the airplane pilot refused an ambulance transport to a hospital.

There were no hazardous material concerns, firefighters reported. Sheriff’s deputies temporarily closed down Greenwich between 53rd and K-254.