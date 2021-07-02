Local

If you don’t follow Wichita’s fireworks ordinance, you could get a $250 ticket

Wichita has some of the strictest firework regulations and most expensive tickets for violators in Sedgwick County, but that has not prevented problems, authorities said this week.

During the past five full years, there has been nearly $500,000 in property damage and more than 230 injuries from fireworks, according to the Wichita Fire Department.

The youngest injury was a 2-month-old.

“Even sparklers are a leading cause of injury, as they burn at temperatures of 1,300 to 2,000 degrees,” WFD Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said in a 2021 firework safety video, adding that “only adults (should) handle fireworks.”

Violators of the city ordinance can be fined $250 plus court costs.

Ocadiz said the flat fee for the fine started a couple of years ago. In the past five years, eight tickets were written in 2016; none in 2017; 138 in 2018; 59 in 2019; and 75 in 2020. He didn’t know why 2018 had such a surge in tickets.

Wichita’s firework restrictions include adults being fined for violations by children and property owners being responsible for mishaps on their property. Additionally, anything “labeled as shooting flaming balls” is not allowed, according to the city’s firework page.

“There will be increased enforcement focused on writing citations for violations and confiscating illegal fireworks,” the page says.

Bottle rockets and M80s are “extremely dangerous” and illegal in Kansas, according to the Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal. But sparklers, as noted by Ocadiz, pose dangers as well.

Nine hundred Americans were injured by sparklers in 2020, according to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report released in June. Sixty-six percent of the estimated 15,600 firework-related injuries that resulted in emergency room visits occurred around July 4, the report said.

It was the most firework-related injuries of any year in national data going back to 2005.

There were an estimated 10,000 injuries in 2019, despite having a comparable amount of fireworks imported, with 255 million pounds of fireworks imported in 2020 and 255.8 million in 2019.

In 2020, 71% of the injuries were male and the largest age group for injuries was ages 25-44, where 35% of injuries occurred. Hand and fingers were the most likely body part injured, happening 30% of the time, and burns were the most common type of injury, occurring 44% of the time.

There were 18 deaths from fireworks, up from 12 in 2019.

The state fire marshal’s office offers several tips to safely use fireworks:

To handle the influx of firework-related calls around July 4, Sedgwick County 911 will use its non-emergency line from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 1-5. During that time, calls for parties, excessive noise and fireworks can be made to 316-290-1011.

Here are some of the regulations and penalties for Wichita area cities:

Andover

Bel Aire

Derby

Goddard

Haysville

Maize

Park City

Valley Center

