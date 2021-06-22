Flying out of ICT this weekend? Here’s a Wichita construction detour you need to know

Getty Images

If you are flying out of Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport this weekend, road construction my force you to take a detour.

Exits from eastbound and westbound Kellogg to Ridge are scheduled to close Friday night through Saturday evening.

The pavement repair project on U.S. 54 impacts the right lanes of the freeway, said Tom Hein, the Wichita Metro Public Affairs Manager for the Kansas Department of Transportation. Pavement milling and asphalt paving will be taking place.

To access the airport when the exit ramps are closed, westbound drivers will be directed to detour by using the Dugan exit to reach Ridge and Eisenhower Parkway. For eastbound drivers, the detour uses the Tyler exit to get on the frontage road.

Road repairs will continue next week on the left and center lanes of eastbound Kellogg.

Additional KDOT road construction updates

In Derby, the installation of a right turn lane from Patriot Avenue to K-15 started on Monday. Some lane closures will be required. The project has 135 working days in the contract, but officials said it should not take that long.

The North Junction project will close the northbound I-235 exit from northbound I-135 on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until as late as 3 p.m. Workers will be pouring concrete for a bridge footing.

Lane and ramp closures on northbound I-135 in Wichita will resume at 7 p.m. Friday, lasting until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The left and center lanes of northbound I-135 will be closed from First to 17th streets. Ramps closures include Kellogg exits to northbound I-135, on and off ramps at First and Second streets, the on ramp at Eighth and Ninth streets and the exit to 13th.