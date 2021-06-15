Two critically injured and pet killed in central Wichita apartment fire

.File photo

Two people were critically injured and a pet cat killed in an apartment fire Tuesday morning in central Wichita, according to a fire official.

A dog that had minor burns on the snout was also revived by firefighters.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters were called to the blaze around 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of South Hydraulic, which is near I-135 and Kellogg, and found smoke and flames coming from a second-floor window. A man had already escaped the flames and was found critically injured with smoke inhalation in the backyard.

Firefighters also rescued a woman from a second-floor window using a ladder, according to Capt. Kelly Zane. The woman was critically injured.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and one has since been released, Zane said. American Red Cross is helping the victims and Zane said the department did not know their relationship to one another, if any.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the one apartment, but at least one other had water damage, he said. The apartment has estimated damage of $80,000 to the structure and $20,000 to its contents.

There were two dogs and two cats in the house.