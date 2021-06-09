Sedgwick County resident wins lottery, will receive $25,000 a year for life

A Sedgwick County resident will receive $25,000 a year for the rest of their life after drawing Lucky for Life’s five winning numbers.

They did not match the Lucky Ball to win the grand prize.

The winner, who did not want to be named, could have chosen a one-time payout of $390,000 but decided to go with the $25,000 each year. The top prize is worth $1,000 a day for life or a one-time payout of $5.75 million. The daily or yearly prizes are paid out for a minimum of 20 years.

“We’re excited to have yearly money coming in to go on some vacations in the fall,” the Sedgwick County resident said. “We also plan to pay off some debt.”

The winning numbers drawn on June 3 were 11-19-22-2-48 with a Lucky Ball of 6. The unnamed winner discovered they had won earlier this week when they were checking on a stack of lottery tickets.

“The player used the Kansas Lottery’s ticket checker function in the PlayOn app to confirm the big win and was ecstatic when it told them the prize must be claimed in Topeka,” according to a news release from Kansas Lottery.

The winner said they have been playing Lucky for Life for the last two years.

“We switched from playing only Powerball and Mega Millions when we read about the Lucky for Life game and thought we had better chances to win,” the winner said.

The winning ticket was drawn at Dillons at 624 N. Rock in Derby. The store is eligible for a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.