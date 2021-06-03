Police identify man killed in east Wichita lawnmower accident

Police on Thursday identified the man who died in a lawnmower accident the prior day in east Wichita.

Juan Salazar, 42, was mowing grass along the banks of a neighborhood pond when the “lawnmower slipped off the embankment and rolled, trapping (him) underwater,” Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said in a news release.

“Coworkers and nearby residents pulled Salazar from the pond and began life-saving measures until fire and EMS personnel arrived,” he said.

The call was reported after 2 p.m. in the 200 block of South Bordeulac, near 159th and Highway 54. First responders found Salazar in critical condition. He died at the scene.

“[The Wichita Police Department] sends its thoughts and prays to everyone affected by this tragic incident,” he said.