$1 million lottery ticket drawn in south-central Kansas

Someone bought a $1 million Mega Millions ticket in south-central Kansas. Kansas Lottery

There’s a new millionaire likely somewhere in south-central Kansas.

Someone won the second-tier prize of $1 million during Tuesday night’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery Mega Millions, according to the Kansas Lottery. The winning numbers were 7-11-33-58-63 with Mega Ball 23 and Megaplier 2.

The area where the ticket was drawn includes Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, and Cowley counties.

If you want to claim a prize of $600 or more in person, you can do so by emailing your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time to claim your prize to claims.appointment@kslottery.net. More information about claiming a prize is available here.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday and has an estimated jackpot of $45 million. Ticket sales end at 8:59 p.m. that night. Tickets start at $2.