Woman, 32, dies in single-vehicle wreck in south Wichita after hitting power pole

File photo

A 32-year-old Wichita woman died after she crashed into a power pole Wednesday night in south Wichita, according to Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy.

Kasondra Mantey died at the scene of the wreck in the 1400 block of West Pawnee. The wreck happened just before midnight.

“Upon arrival, officers located Mantey with her” pickup truck, Macy said in a news release. “The investigation revealed that Mantey was traveling East on Pawnee when (she) left the roadway and struck a power pole.”

It was the city’s 18th fatal wreck of the year, including one motorcycle wreck, Macy said.