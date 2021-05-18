Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old Goddard boy killed in Monday accident

.

A 3-year-old boy killed in an accident Monday was identified by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday as Kannon Agnew of Goddard.

The Sheriff’s Office said the boy died after he was hit by a relative driving a truck. The accident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday at Kannon’s home in the 2400 block of South 183rd Street West, which is just east of Goddard. The relative, a 40-year-old man, was going down the driveway in a GMC Sierra truck when he hit the toddler.

Kannon died at the scene.

“Size of the vehicle and size of the child may have contributed to the accident,” Lt. Benjamin Blick said. “The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.”