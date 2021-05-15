Semi rolls over, leaks ethanol in multi-vehicle wreck northwest of Wichita: officials

One person had minor injuries in a multi-vehicle crash that included a semi rollover Saturday on westbound K-96 northwest of Wichita, officials said.

The semi had a trailer full of ethanol that was leaking, according to 911 emergency communications. One first responder could be heard asking for three dump trucks full of sand to help contain the spill. A hazmat unit was also requested.

The wreck was reported around 11 a.m. at K-96 near 135th near Colwich, according to a 911 emergency communications supervisor. One person had minor injuries and the wreck involved four or five vehicles, she said.

Westbound K-96 was shut down at 119th and eastbound was closed at 151st.