More than 8,000 people without power in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood

More than 8,000 people are without power in Wichita, according to Evergy. The cause of the outage is unknown and the company estimates that power will be restored around 1 p.m.
More than 8,000 people are without power around the Delano district in Wichita and south to near 27th Street South, according to an Evergy power outage map.

The cause of the power outages is unknown. The outage was first reported to Evergy at 11:25 a.m. It’s estimated to be fixed at around 1 p.m.

The map shows three areas included the outages, with a total of 8,235 customers being affected in those areas, according to the company’s website.

