Here’s how federal COVID aid could help pay for your Internet bill and a computer

A federal COVID-19 emergency aid program could help you pay for Internet service or buy a computer or tablet. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A federal COVID pandemic program may be able to help you pay your internet bill and buy a computer.

But timing could be critical, so circle May 12 on your calendar, state officials say.

The program is called the Emergency Broadband Benefit. Congress has allocated $3.2 billion to the Federal Communications Commission to help lower the cost of broadband.

Households that qualify will be able to get $50 a month off their internet bill — $75 if the home is on tribal lands.

The program will also pay for a one-time $100 discount on a computer or tablet purchased through an eligible provider, as long as the customer pays more than $10 and less than $50 out of pocket for the device.

Enrollment starts May 12 and the Kansas Corporation Commission is advising state residents to apply as soon as possible when the application period begins.

“It’s one of those services we want to make people aware of, because there are still a lot of people who are having difficulty paying the cost of broadband based on the effects COVID-19 has had on their families,” said KCC spokeswoman Linda Berry. “The commission wanted to make sure Kansans were aware and have the opportunity to participate if they’re eligible.”

According to the FCC guidelines, households have to document at least one of the following conditions to establish eligibility for benefits:

▪ That the household suffered a substantial loss of income since the start of the pandemic emergency, set at Feb. 29, 2020. Persons filing under this provision must have 2020 income of less than $99,000 for single tax filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

▪ The household’s income is less than 135% of the federal poverty level, currently $35,775 for a family of four.

▪ The household contains at least one child eligible for the free and reduced-price school nutrition program, including low-income-area schools where all children get free lunch and/or breakfast.

▪ A person in the household receives Pell Grant funding for higher education expenses.

▪ Someone in the home qualifies for Lifeline subsidized phone service through participation in SNAP, Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance, or Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit.

▪ The household meets the eligibility criteria for an internet service provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

▪ Someone in the home receives benefits from one of several tribal-specific assistance programs.

The benefit money will be paid directly to the provider to pay for the service subsidy and/or device discount.

About 60 internet companies in Kansas have signed on as providers, Berry said. They include Cox Communications and AT&T, which provide the bulk of internet service in the Wichita area.

The list includes landline and wireless providers.

The benefits will continue until six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares the COVID-19 pandemic over, or until the money runs out, whichever comes first.

Most people wanting to establish their eligibility will be able to do so by contacting their internet service provider on or after May 12, Berry said. The benefits are available for current and new customers.

Applications and proof-of-eligibility forms will also be available starting May 12 at www.getemergencybroadband.org.

The site, operated by the Universal Service Administrative Co., also contains application instructions.

The list of participating companies that can provide subsidized Internet service and computer equipment is at www.fcc.gov/emergency-broadband-benefit-providers#Kansas.