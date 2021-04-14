Local

Wichita air could reach ‘unhealthy’ today and tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know

Pollutants from burning in the Flint Hills on Tuesday are expected to affect the Wichita area Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE expects the air quality in the area to range from moderate to unhealthy.

“The most significant impacts will occur during the evening, overnight and mornings hours,” a KDHE news release says. “Additional burning today will continue to impact air quality for the southern Flint Hills westward, including Wichita, the Red Hills region, and perhaps as far west as Liberal. “

The air quality in your area can be checked at airnow.gov. The site shows the Wichita area currently under moderate conditions for air quality.

The prescribed burns in the Flint Hills — done annually to help control invasive plants and mitigate wildfires — release “particulate matter … and substances that can form ozone,” the release says. Both can be harmful, even for healthy people.

Common problems that arise are burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses such as bronchitis. People with respiratory issues, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and those who are elderly may have worse symptoms.

Here’s what you can do to reduce any harmful effects:

