Fire causes more than $1 million of damage to Wichita apartment, official says

Roughly $1.3 million worth of damage was caused to a northeast Wichita apartment building on Thursday night by a discarded cigarette, according to Wichita fire Lt. Branden Arnold.

The fire was reported at 10:41 p.m. at Sundance Apartments in the 1900 block of North Rock. Arriving firefighters saw flames coming from second-floor balconies, but all the occupants of the 16-unit building were able to escape the flames on their own, he said. Two people were treated and released as a precautionary measure for smoke inhalation.

He estimated $1 million of damage to the building and $300,000 to its contents.

“‘It suffered an extreme amount of damage,” he said.

The cause of the fire has been attributed to a cigarette thrown from a balcony that ended up in a space between a deck and the building, he said. People in all of the building will need temporary housing, he said, and American Red Cross was on the scene to help.